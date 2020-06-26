Home | Anti-Dumping | Week in Review: Industrial production rises; Liberty Steel invests in the future; MW aluminum premium spikes

Week in Review: Industrial production rises; Liberty Steel invests in the future; MW aluminum premium spikes

by on
Style:
Category:
Anti-Dumping, Automotive, Commodities, Company News, Ferrous Metals, Global Trade, Imports, Manufacturing, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals

Anastasiia Usoltceva/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: