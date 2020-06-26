Week in Review: Industrial production rises; Liberty Steel invests in the future; MW aluminum premium spikes

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- U.S. industrial production showed some life in May after a dismal previous two months.
- Chinese construction steel prices recently took a fall amid concerns over new coronavirus cases in the country.
- Global crude steel production fell 8.7% year over year in May.
- Global copper production was up slightly in Q1, despite a 12% decline from the second-largest copper producer Peru.
- The USITC issued affirmative final determinations in the anti-dumping and countervailing subsidy cases involving imports of collated steel staples from China.
- India slapped anti-dumping duties on flat-rolled steel from China, South Korea and Vietnam as it attempts to invigorate domestic industry.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns outlined how Liberty Steel Group UK is attempting to navigate current challenges faced by steel producers.
- The International Monetary Fund’s most recent economic outlook forecasts a global economic contraction of 4.9% in 2020.
- Burns also delved into the recent surge in the Midwest aluminum premium.
