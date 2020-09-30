This Morning in Metals: Union leaders express optimism over ArcelorMittal USA sale to Cleveland-Cliffs

This morning in metals news: local union leaders have reportedly expressed optimism regarding this week’s announced sale of ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs; the United States International Trade Commission will launch a Section 337 investigation covering electronic stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners; and the Bureau of Labor Statistics today released data on jobless rates.

Union leaders optimistic over ArcelorMittal USA, Cliffs merger

Earlier this week, we covered the announced merger of Cleveland-Cliffs and ArcelorMittal USA, with the former agreeing to acquire the latter for $1.4 billion.

According to the Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana, local union leaders are optimistic the deal will be good for workers at the facilities included in the deal.

Mike Millsap, director of USW District 7, said USW’s relationship with Cleveland-Cliffs is “pretty good.”

With the acquisition, Cleveland-Cliffs would become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

USITC launches Section 337 probe

The USITC has launched a Section 337 investigation covering imports of electronic stud finders, metal detectors and electrical scanners.

Zircon Corporation of Campbell, California, filed a complaint Aug. 31, the USITC said in a release Wednesday.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., of New Britain, Connecticut, and Black & Decker (U.S.), Inc., of Towson, Maryland, are respondents in the investigation.

Nonfarm payroll employment falls in 254 metro areas

The Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported nonfarm payroll employment fell in 254 metropolitan areas over the last year.

The national unemployment rate in August reached 8.5%, up from 3.8% in August 2019.

The Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead area of Massachusetts posted the largest year-over-year employment decline, falling 14.6%. Meanwhile, employment in the Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town area of Massachusetts and New Hampshire fell 13.4%. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia employment fell 12.4%.

