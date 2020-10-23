Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including the Airbus–Boeing subsidy saga, industrial production, Liberty Steel’s bid for German firm Thyssenkrupp’s steel division and much more.
Week of Oct. 19-23 (Airbus-Boeing saga, industrial production and more)
- Stuart Burns on the latest developments in the Airbus-Boeing saga over subsidies.
- Copper prices dipped to start the week.
- Industrial production in the U.S. fell in September, breaking a streak of four straight months of growth.
- Global aluminum production fell from August to September.
- Burns on Liberty Steel’s offer to buy German firm Thyssenkrupp’s steel division.
- Privately owned housing starts in the U.S. jumped 11.1% in September on a year-over-year basis.
- General Motors announced plans to invest $2 billion to repurpose its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant for the production of electric vehicles.
- India’s domestic steel demand is finally recovering.
- The ILZSG forecast global lead and zinc demand to decline this year before recovering in 2021.
- Global steel groups want governments to intensify efforts toward tackling the problem of excess capacity.
- Meanwhile, in South America, Burns weighed in on the Bolivian election results’ impact on the country’s mining sector.
- Although copper dipped to start the week, on a macroscopic level investors are bullish on copper and the metal’s fundamentals appear to be strong — how much more could Dr. Copper rise?
- Finally, Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs released their Q3 financial results.
