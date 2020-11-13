Home | Commodities | Week in Review: Copper price gains; gold’s one-day plunge; steel imports down 22%

Week in Review: Copper price gains; gold’s one-day plunge; steel imports down 22%

by on
Style:
Category:
Commodities, Company News, Ferrous Metals, Imports, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals
gold, silver, copper, oil prices

bradcalkins/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including the copper price, oil price gains and steel imports:

The MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental factors driving prices and a detailed forecast that can be used when sourcing metals for 2021 — including expected average prices, support and resistance levels.

Week of Nov. 9-13 (copper price, oil price gains and more)

Stay up to date on MetalMiner with weekly updates – without the sales pitch. Sign up today.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: