This morning in metals news: Liberty Steel will make over 100 layoffs at its Georgetown steel mill; U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions fell in 2019; and, lastly, a new airport has opened at Rio Tinto’s Gudai-Darri mine.

Liberty Steel to make layoffs at Georgetown mill

Liberty Steel will make over 100 layoffs after Christmas at its Georgetown steel mill, Myrtle Beach Online reported.

The company filed a WARN notice with the state of South Carolina for the layoffs, which will total 104 workers. According to the notice, the layoffs will take effect Dec. 28.

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions down

In addition to the Liberty Steel news, U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions fell last year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.

“After rising by 3% in 2018, energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions fell 3% in the United States in 2019,” the EIA reported. ”

Total energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 were about 150 million metric tons (MMmt) lower than their 2018 level.

“EIA attributes nearly all (96%) of this decline to the changing mix of fuels used to generate electricity,” the EIA added.

Furthermore, electric power generation accounted for approximately one-third of U.S. energy-related emissions last year.

New airport at Rio Tinto mine

Finally, a new airport has opened at one of Rio Tinto’s Western Australia mines, the company announced Friday.

“Western Australia’s newest airport has opened at Rio Tinto’s $2.6 billion Gudai-Darri iron ore project in the Pilbara where construction is progressing ahead of the expected production ramp-up in early 2022,” Rio Tinto said.

“The facility can accept a range of different aircraft including Boeing 737’s, A320’s, F100’s and King Airs.”

The miner added the current flight schedule features four flights per week, with the possibility to add additional flights later.

Furthermore, at peak operating times, the airport will handle more than 600 workers in a day, Rio Tinto added.

