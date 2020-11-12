This morning in metals news: U.S. steel imports were down by 22.2% year over year through the first 10 months of 2020; German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG is seeking state aid; and the nickel price has bounced back in November after falling during the second half of October.

U.S. steel imports down 22.2%

U.S. steel imports through the first 10 months of the year totaled 19.3 million net tons, down 22.2% year over year, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported.

Steel import market share reached an estimated 17% in October, down from the year-to-date share of 18%.

By product, import permits for oil country goods in October rose 126% compared with the September final import total.

Thyssenkrupp looks to government for aid package

Bloomberg reports German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp is in talks with the German government over a potential aid package.

The report notes debate continues over what the scope of the aid package might be. However, Bloomberg cites sources who said the sides are discussing approximately €2 billion in liquidity and €3 billion in grants.

Nickel price rises

The LME three-month nickel price lost steam in the second half of October, falling from $15,849 per metric ton down to $15,289 per metric ton to close October.

So far in November, however, the nickel price has made gains. The price rose as high as $15,917 per metric ton earlier this week. Nickel closed Wednesday at $15,835 per metric ton.

