Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines of the week here on MetalMiner, including coverage of the nickel price, oil prices, housing starts and more.

Overall, steel prices continue to rise. Meanwhile, after experiencing significant price declines, lead and nickel have steadied of late. Aluminum continues to be on an upward trajectory, while copper has steadied after dropping from a Feb. 25 peak.

The MetalMiner team will be presenting a commodity forecast for copper, aluminum, stainless and carbon steel on Wednesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. CDT: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6J8wAyYySfihVk3ZUH9yMA

Week of March 15-19 (nickel price steadies, Honda announces temporary production suspension and more)

