Week in Review: Aluminum prices remain elevated; power costs weigh on metals producers; IEA releases World Energy Outlook

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including aluminum prices, rising power costs and much more:
Week of Oct. 11-15 (aluminum prices, power costs and more)
- Anglo American is exploring the possibility of a “hydrogen valley” in a PGM-rich area of South Africa.
- Maria Rosa Gobitz reported on aluminum price trends and other industry developments.
- Steel prices have started to show signs of slowing down, even as raw materials prices rise.
- ArcelorMittal plans to add a €50 surcharge on long products in Europe.
- Both job openings and hires declined in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
- Stuart Burns took a look at iron ore prices with an eye to turmoil in the Chinese real estate sector.
- Reporting from LME Week 2021, Christopher Rivituso covered comments by LME CEO Matthew Chamberlain on the future of low-carbon aluminum.
- The Stainless MMI declined this month.
- General Motors and GE Renewable Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of a supply chain for rare earths and other materials needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy.
- The Consumer Price Index ticked up by 0.4% in September.
- Sohrab Darabshaw on rising raw materials prices’ impact on steel prices in India.
- The gold price retraced last month as the U.S. dollar picked up steam.
- Natural gas prices are likely to remain elevated through the upcoming winter, the Energy Information Administration forecast.
- The International Energy Agency released a 386-page World Energy Outlook.
- Rising power costs are squeezing European metals producers.
