MetalMiner Insights Releases New Features

Correlation Tables, European Steel Prices and Stainless Steel Should-Cost Models

Chicago, IL: MetalMiner announced today new features on MetalMiner Insights, a SaaS platform providing trends for industrial metal prices, forecasts and buying strategies. The brand new features offer a unique way for industrial metal professionals to gauge market trends, view price correlations and identify optimal times to buy.

“Our clients are looking for a complete solution – forecasts, actionable buying strategies, global price points, should-cost models as well as charting capabilities,” said Lisa Reisman, CEO of MetalMiner, “The pressure to do more with less, cut costs and manage margins means buying organizations need more practical solutions for gathering metal market price intelligence.”

Benefits of the MetalMiner Insights new feature release include:

Stainless steel should-cost models (including forecast surcharges)

Full range of European steel, stainless steels and aluminum prices

Full charting capability with correlation tables

MetalMiner Insight's platform updates are now available!

