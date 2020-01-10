Week in Review: U.S. auto sales, aluminum prices and U.S.-Iran tensions

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: a natural gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine; aluminum prices; the impact of escalating U.S.-Iran tensions on oil prices; and the copper demand picture.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on a five-year natural gas transmission agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
- Sohrab Darabshaw delved into what lies ahead for the Indian steel sector in 2020 amid numerous challenges.
- Burns weighed in on trade tensions ahead of this year’s U.S. presidential election.
- China holds a prominent place in the discussion of potential global growth in 2020.
- U.S. auto sales were projected to come in down 1.7% in 2019.
- November construction spending in the U.S. jumped 4.1%.
- Aluminum prices made gains during the final month of 2019.
- Burns also looked at oil price movements on the heels of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
- As MetalMiner’s Belinda Fuller noted, copper price gains are being capped by uncertain demand.
- Speaking of U.S.-Iran tensions, Darabshaw surveyed their impact on precious metals prices in India.
- Stainless steel surcharges fell last month, while nickel prices made slight gains.
