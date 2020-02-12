This Morning in Metals: U.S. weekly raw steel production hits 1.90M tons

This morning in metals news, the U.S. steel sector churned out 1.90 million tons of steel during the week ending Feb. 8, a U.S. Steel electric arc furnace is near completion and miner Rio Tinto says the coronavirus in China has impacted copper ore flows.

Improve metal purchase timing and mitigate price risk — trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook

U.S. steel capacity utilization reaches 82.1%

U.S. steel sector production hit 1.90 million tons for the week ending Feb. 8, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported this week, which marked a 0.9% year-over-year decline.

Meanwhile, for the year through Feb. 8, production totaled 10.67 million tons at a capacity utilization rate of 82.1% (up from the 81.3% recorded during the same stretch in 2019).

U.S. Steel’s Alabama EAF nears completion

According to a report by al.com, U.S. Steel is nearing completion on work toward a new electric arc furnace in Fairfield, Alabama.

According to the report, the furnace will have a capacity of 1.6 million tons of steel per year.

Coronavirus impacts copper ore

The coronavirus outbreak in China has resulting in a slowing of the country’s imports of copper ore, miner Rio Tinto said, according to Reuters.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Rio Tinto runs the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia.