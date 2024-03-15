During Women’s History Month, MetalMiner, a woman-owned and founded company, wanted to make space to celebrate the contributions of countless women who help make the industrial metals sector great.

On March 7, the Chicago chapter of the Association of Women in the Metals Industry (AWMI) hosted a dinner to honor the many women who work within the space. AWMI events are a favorite of MetalMiner, as they provide opportunities to connect with wonderful people throughout the industry and draw from their vast experience and perspectives on market dynamics.

The evening featured a heartfelt presentation by Jessica Nelson, the Learning and Development Manager for Ryerson. Ms. Nelson recounted her years of experience navigating the metals industry, utilizing her background in education to help pave the way for other women to thrive in their respective roles.

In her presentation, Ms. Nelson made a conscious effort to highlight “history makers;” women who played a pivotal role in her own life. In homage to Ms. Nelson’s speech, MetalMiner would like to do the same by reflecting on some of the metal industry’s unsung female heroes.

Subscribe to MetalMiner’s weekly newsletter and conquer metal market uncertainty with valuable weekly market insights and macroeconomics.

Women in the Steel Industry

The steel industrial metals industry, which is hardly the place most women seek out a career, has actually catapulted many women throughout history. From the smelters of the past to the boardrooms of the present, women have forged (pun intended) paths of innovation, leadership, and resilience across industrial metals.

This article highlights historical female figures in the steel (and/or adjacent) industries, and their specific accomplishments. It also acknowledges the vital role of networking and mentoring groups such as the Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI), specifically its Chicago chapter, in supporting women’s advancement in this field.

Notable Women in the Metals Industry

Marie Inkster, CEO of Lundin Mining, is a particularly influential female executive in the metals industry. Under her leadership, Lundin Mining has seen significant growth and expansion. Inkster has been recognized for her strategic vision and commitment to sustainable mining practices, setting a strong example for leadership in the sector.

Karla R. Lewis continues to be a key figure in guiding the strategic course of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., a leading entity in the industrial metals sector. Indeed, her leadership has significantly contributed to the company’s growth, innovation, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, she holds the positions of Secretary and Director at Metalcraft Enterprises, Inc., demonstrating her diverse engagement within the industry.

Other Noteworthy Women

Though not directly within the traditional metals industry, Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, oversees the company’s ambitious spacecraft and rocket manufacturing plans. Her role requires a deep understanding of the materials and technologies that make space exploration possible, and Shotwell’s leadership has been pivotal in SpaceX’s success and innovation. This further proves that women’s contributions often extend even to the cutting-edge intersection of aerospace and materials science.

Last but not least, our own Lisa Reisman has made significant contributions to the metals industry, including fostering a greater understanding of market dynamics and sustainability practices within the sector. Her efforts in promoting transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in metal procurement have not only benefited MetalMiner, but have also set new standards for industry practices.

Don’t settle for stagnant metal savings. MetalMiner’s custom price forecasting unlocks the true potential of your volume commitments, ensuring you maximize profit. View our full metal catalog.

The AWMI’s Role in Networking, Mentorship, and Industrial Metals

It’s also important to note that these individual achievements were likely not realized in isolation. Networking and mentoring groups continue to prove indispensable in fostering the growth and recognition of women in steel as well as the broader metals industry. For that reason, the Chicago chapter of AWMI deserves special mention for its proactive initiatives in supporting women in this crucial global sector.

Through workshops, seminars, and networking events, the AWMI has created a robust community that encourages knowledge sharing, mutual support, and career advancement among women. This environment not only nurtures individual talents, but also helps to foster a culture of inclusivity and diversity across the industry.

Don’t miss out. Join the MetalMiner LinkedIn group today for news on aluminum, steel, copper and other industrial metals.