Week in Review: Aluminum production up; automotive struggles; oil prices plunge

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: a potential copper find in Cornwall; the automotive sector’s struggles; falling oil prices; rising aluminum production and much more.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Lower your metal spend. Trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook now.