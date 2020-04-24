Week in Review: Aluminum production up; automotive struggles; oil prices plunge

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: a potential copper find in Cornwall; the automotive sector’s struggles; falling oil prices; rising aluminum production and much more.
- Stuart Burns on a potentially economically viable discovery at a mine site in Cornwall.
- The automotive sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
- The World Steel Association announced it would delay the release of its Short Range Outlook.
- Burns took another look at the oil market as prices plummeted into “negative” territory.
- Rio Tinto recently released its quarterly production report.
- Like other sectors, India’s stainless steel sector is forecast to take a hit this year.
- Global aluminum production ticked up 1.5% in March.
- Burns weighed in on aluminum prices, which remain depressed amid elevated stock levels.
- The United States International Trade Commission voted to continue ongoing anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations regarding imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries.
