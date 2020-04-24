USITC votes to continue anti-dumping, CVD investigations of common alloy aluminum sheet imports



The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) on Wednesday voted to continue anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations covering imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries.

The anti-dumping investigation includes imports from: Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the parallel countervailing duty probe covers imports of aluminum sheet from Bahrain, Brazil, India and Turkey.

“As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping and countervailing duty investigations concerning imports of this product from Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, and Turkey, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about June 3, 2020, and its antidumping duty determinations due on or about August 17, 2020,” the USITC said in a release.

The petitioner in the case was the Aluminum Association Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet Trade Enforcement Working Group, whose members are: Aleris Rolled Products, Inc. (Beachwood, Ohio); Arconic, Inc. (Bettendorf, Iowa); Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood, LLC (Ravenswood, W.Va.); JW Aluminum Company (Daniel Island, S.C.); Novelis Corporation (Atlanta); and Texarkana Aluminum, Inc. (Texarkana, Texas).

The Aluminum Association praised the decision.

“The Aluminum Association and its members are encouraged by today’s unanimous finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission,” said Tom Dobbins, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association. “It is clear that U.S. aluminum firms are being injured by continued unfair imports in this market and today’s decision is a win for rules-based global trade.”

The investigations will now move back to the Department of Commerce for final determinations. The DOC is scheduled to make a decision in the countervailing duty probe by Aug. 17 and in the anti-dumping probe by Nov. 2.