Week in Review: Mitigating steel price spikes; supply chain impacts; lead, zinc surpluses

gui yong nian/Adobe Stock
Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- A look at the top 10 most-viewed articles on MetalMiner through the first five months of the year.
- MetalMiner recently released a quick-hit guide to mitigating steel price spikes.
- We chatted with Mercury Resources CEO Anton Posner about supply chain logistics in the age of COVID-19.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the supply chain impacts of COVID-19 in India and Pakistan.
- While prices of traditional forms of energy, like coal, have plunged, the prospects for renewable energy remain strong in the years ahead.
- The Indian government has imposed coal sector reforms aimed at slashing the country’s import bills.
- The International Lead and Zinc Study Group recently reported the global lead and zinc markets were in surplus during Q1 2020.
Generate hard savings on your metal buys year-round; trial MetalMiner’s monthly outlook report
Leave a Comment