This Morning in Metals: Nevada Copper confirms restart plans for Pumpkin Hollow mine

This morning in metals news: Nevada Copper announced plans to restart its Pumpkin Hollow mine; the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) commented on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives last week; and a Florida community has approved the sale of land for the construction of a $120 million aluminum can manufacturing plant.

Nevada Copper confirms restart of Pumpkin Hollow

Copper miner Nevada Copper last week confirmed its plan to restart its Pumpkin Hollow underground mine later this year.

Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, weekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.

According to the firm, the mill will restart in mid-August, with full production expected by the fourth quarter.

AISI comments on House’s $1T infrastructure bill

While the House’s $1T infrastructure bill is unlikely to pass through the Republican-controlled Senate, the AISI offered positive comments on the bill’s significance for the U.S. steel sector.

“It is critical for the American steel industry that Congress and the White House pass a long-term infrastructure bill – which is long overdue,” said Kevin Dempsey, interim president and CEO of AISI, in a statement last week. “Today’s passage of legislation in the House has helped highlight the importance of robust infrastructure investment in getting our economy moving again, especially for the steel industry. An updated and efficient infrastructure network is paramount for our industry, not only to move goods to market but also to provide the steel needed to build and repair our nation’s crumbling roads and bridges. We are hopeful that today’s vote can help pave the way for eventual agreement between the House and Senate on infrastructure legislation that can be signed into law.”

Florida city approves land sale for construction of aluminum can plant

The Lakeland Ledger reported the City of Winter Haven, Florida, has approved the sale of 77 acres of municipal property to Florida Can Manufacturing LLC.

Generate hard savings on your metal buys year-round; trial MetalMiner’s monthly outlook report

According to the report, the firm will build a $120 million aluminum can manufacturing facility on the land, expected to bring about 160 jobs to the city.