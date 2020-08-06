Metals forecasting, contracting mechanisms and more: sign up for the MetalMiner 2021 Forecasting Workshop

Metals buyers should always be looking for every possible edge to manage their spend, particularly amid volatile times (like we’ve seen this year).

In the MetalMiner 2021 Forecasting Workshop, held virtually this year, attendees will:

Hear from MetalMiner experts on short- and long-term metals outlooks

Beta test MetalMiner’s should-cost models

Gain valuable insights vis-à-vis metals spend strategies for the next year

Sign up for the MetalMiner 2021 Forecasting Workshop

The MetalMiner 2021 Forecasting Workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (CDT), Thursday, Aug. 13.

To reserve your seat for the event, visit the workshop landing page and make sure to register while openings are available.

MetalMiner Founder and CEO Lisa Reisman and Senior Forecast Analyst Maria Rosa Gobitz will kick off the workshop with a short-term metals forecast.