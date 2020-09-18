This week’s coverage included coverage ranging from the announced update to SIMA, iron ore price movements and the U.S.’s decision to rescind the recently reimposed 10% Canadian aluminum tariff.
Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and all the metals storylines here on MetalMiner.
Week in Review, Sept. 14-18 (SIMA, steel prices and more)
- The Department of Commerce will release an updated, modernized Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) system.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the Tata Group’s struggles in the U.K. and talks over a potential bailout.
- Maria Rosa Gobitz on the last month in aluminum market movements.
- Supply fears and strong Chinese demand have supported the copper price.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rose to 65.1% last week.
- The Renminbi has gained strength against the U.S. dollar.
- China is looking to strengthen its cobalt stockpile.
- U.S. steel prices ticked upward this past month.
- Just over a month after reimposing it, the U.S. this week removed the 10% tariff on some non-alloyed, unwrought Canadian aluminum.
- The silver price posted gains this summer but started to flatten out in the second half of August.
- Stainless steel surcharges moved up for the fourth month in a row.
- The United States International Trade Commission opted to maintain existing duties on steel rebar imported from Mexico and Turkey.
- The iron ore price has skyrocketed this year, but its ascent has slowed of late.
