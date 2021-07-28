How much should a city trash can really cost?

Walk down just about any major city in the United States and, eventually, you’ll walk past a city-installed garbage can.

Maybe you’ll see a classic black trash receptacle, with the black vertical paneling and open top. Or, maybe, you might see a trash receptacle with a top-side lid that opens and closes (like you might see down Chicago’s Magnificent Mile).

Whatever the case, at some point along the the line, the municipality procured those receptacles at a certain price.

The question is: how much should a garbage can cost?

A recent bit of news out of San Francisco got the MetalMiner team thinking.

Sick of not finding good price indexes for stainless steel? Check out the MetalMiner stainless steel should-cost model — detailed price-per-pound info for grade, form, alloy, gauge, width, cut to length adders, polish and finish adders.

San Francisco proposes paying up to $20K for trash can prototypes

As reported by San Francisco’s local CBS affiliate, the City of San Francisco’s Department of Public Works wants to replace 3,000 city garbage cans.

The catch? The prototype it is considering reportedly costs a whopping $20,000 per can.

If that seems costly to you, you’re not alone. The CBS report quotes local residents and even government personnel who call the price tag “ridiculous” and “insane.”

The Department of Public Works argued the cans will come down in price once they are mass produced, the report notes.

Cost through the lens of the MetalMiner should-cost model

So, the aforementioned got the MetalMiner thinking about what such a trash receptacle “should” cost.

Using some quick benchmarking, a commercial grade garbage can made of stainless steel likely weighs about 90 pounds.