Week in Review: Global steel demand; aluminum alloys; store-of-value assets

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
Stay up to date on MetalMiner with weekly updates – without the sales pitch. Sign up now.
Week of Oct. 18-22 (steel demand, aluminum alloys and more)
- Stuart Burns checked in on talks between the U.S. and E.U. over the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum.
- The World Steel Association forecast global steel demand will rise by 4.5% this year.
- A shortage of aluminum alloy elements, like magnesium, is yet another problem in the sector.
- Zinc prices last week surged to 14-year highs.
- The copper market is showing some signs of “extreme duress,” Burns said.
- The LME copper price surged last week but retraced this week.
- China began construction on a massive wind and solar project in the desert.
- Metals supply constraints are probably not going away anytime soon.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization rose to 85.3% last week.
- In a new series, MetalMiner’s Nick Athanis is exploring the history of money, particularly store-of-value assets like gold and, in the modern age, Bitcoin.
- Surging power costs in China are driving aluminum alloy prices upward.
- Housing starts fell in September compared with the previous month.
- BMW announced it will source steel from Swedish firm H2 Green Steel.
- The United States International Trade Commission ruled that imports of aluminum foil from five countries have been sold at less than fair value and subsidized by five countries.
More MetalMiner is available on LinkedIn.
Leave a Comment