This Morning in Metals: USITC rules aluminum foil imports from 5 countries harmful to US industry

This morning in metals news: the United States International Trade Commission this week issued a ruling on imports of aluminum foil from five countries; Ford of Europe reported a decline in sales and European market share; and, lastly, job openings rates declined in 21 states in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

USITC rules on aluminum foil

The United States International Trade Commission this week ruled imports of aluminum foil from five countries are being dumped into the U.S. and illegally subsidized.

The five countries are Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia and Turkey.

The Department of Commerce will now issue countervailing duty orders on imports of aluminum foil from Oman and Turkey. Meanwhile, the Department of Commerce will issue antidumping duty orders on aluminum foil from all five countries.

Ford of Europe reports drop in Q3 sales

Ford of Europe reported Q3 sales declined by 35.2% year over year, down to 194,460 vehicles.

In the year to date, however, its sales fell 1.9% year over year.

The automaker’s European market share fell 1.3 percentage points to 6.3% in Q3 2021.

Job openings rates down in 21 states

Job openings rates declined in 21 states in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Rates were flat in 28 states and increased in one state.

Rate decreases were the largest in Nevada, West Virginia and Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the number of hires declined in 17 states in August, with the largest drops coming in Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio.

