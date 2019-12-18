This Morning in Metals: Alcoa to close Point Comfort alumina refinery

This morning in metals news, Alcoa announced the closure of its Point Comfort alumina refinery, Glencore makes an acquisition and Alro Steel will open a new facility in February 2020.

Alcoa to close Point Comfort refinery

Alcoa announced this week it plans to permanently shutter its Point Comfort alumina refinery in Texas.

The plant, which boasted an annual alumina capacity of 2.3 million tons, has been fully curtailed since June 2016.

“In October of 2019, Alcoa announced that it was conducting a review of its global production capacities to drive lower costs and sustainable profitability,” the company said. “The review includes 4 million metric tons of alumina capacity, or approximately 27 percent of the Company’s total global refining capacity.”

Glencore to buy LNG business

In other company news, Glencore has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business of Orsted A/S.

“The agreement will involve Glencore novating a number of contracts, including the right to use 3bcm of annual regasification capacity at the Gate terminal in Rotterdam until 2031,” Glencore said. “The agreement also includes a number of LNG supply contracts.”

Alro Steel to open new Oshkosh facility

Meanwhile, Alro Steel announced construction on a new plant in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is expected to be completed in February 2020.

The new 200,000-square-foot facility will replace Alro’s older, 54,000-square-foot plant in Oshkosh.

“This will allow Alro to expand our product offerings and processing capabilities and focus on cut-to-size metals with next day delivery to Wisconsin customers,” the company said in a release.