Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including Goldman Sachs is bullish on commodities, U.S. steel production, global copper mine production and more.

The MetalMiner 2021 Annual Outlook consolidates our 12-month view and provides buying organizations with a complete understanding of the fundamental factors driving prices and a detailed forecast that can be used when sourcing metals for 2021 — including expected average prices, support and resistance levels.

Week of Oct. 26-30 (Goldman Sachs bullish, U.S. steel production and more)

Want an occasional email from MetalMiner that highlights new content with NO sales ploys? Join that list here.