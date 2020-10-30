Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including Goldman Sachs is bullish on commodities, U.S. steel production, global copper mine production and more.
Week of Oct. 26-30 (Goldman Sachs bullish, U.S. steel production and more)
- Western European steelmakers are cautiously optimistic 2021 will bring better days.
- Nucor Corporation commenced work on its new steel plate plant in Brandenburg Kentucky.
- Stuart Burns on the development of gold reserves in Scotland.
- U.S. steel imports fell in September.
- U.S. Steel announced the startup of an electric arc furnace in Fairfield, Alabama.
- Goldman Sachs is bullish on commodities for 2021.
- The U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate ticked up to 69.7% last week.
- Vale’s iron ore output jumped 31% in Q3.
- Copper mine production fell during the first seven months of the year.
- The aluminum can market is struggling to meet the demand amid changing consumer preferences during the pandemic.
- Reuters reported Joe Biden, if he becomes president, would consult with U.S. allies before making a decision on the Trump tariffs on China.
- Global crude steel production fell during the first nine months of the year.
