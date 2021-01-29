This morning in metals news: General Motors announced its goal for carbon neutrality; miner Anglo American released its Q4 2020 production results; and, finally, the Aluminum Association of Canada announced an update in a project related to traceability of Canadian aluminum.

General Motors aims for carbon neutrality by 2040

Matching similar announcements by other major companies, General Motors announced yesterday that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Furthermore, the automaker announced intentions to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035. In terms of its lineup, GM says it will offer 30 all-electric models worldwide by mid-decade.

Anglo American releases Q4 production results

Miner Anglo American reported Q4 copper production rose 6%. Furthermore, second half production overall came in at approximately 95% of 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, the miner’s iron ore output at Minas-Rio in Brazil rose by 5%.

“The strong performance recovery in the second half continued through the fourth quarter, following the Covid-19 disruptions earlier in the year,” Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani said in a release. “As expected, second half production returned to 95% of 2019 rates, benefiting from strong performances in copper at Los Bronces in Chile and in iron ore at Minas-Rio in Brazil.”

Aluminum Association of Canada updates on traceability project

Lastly, the Aluminum Association of Canada offered an update on a project that in part came into existence on the heels of former President Donald Trump’s Section 232 tariffs.

“Back in 2018 the US – Canada tariff dispute raised the issue of the provenance of the metal entering the United States from Canada,” AAC said in a release.

The association announced the launch of a cloud-based platform that will allow the Canadian aluminum industry to ensure the authentication and traceability of aluminum made in Canada.

In addition, the association said the project will promote production of low-carbon aluminum in Canada.

