Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, from steadier metals prices to the United States Court of International Trade’s recent ruling related to a Section 232 steel tariff challenge.

Furthermore, Brazilian miner Vale reached a massive settlement two years after the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster.

Do you know the five best practices of sourcing metals, including stainless steel?

Week of Feb. 1-5 (metals prices in 2021, USCIT rules on Section 232 and more)

