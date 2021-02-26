This morning in metals news: the US international goods trade deficit moved up slightly from December to January; meanwhile, MetalMiner sister site SpendMatters took to LinkedIn for feedback on President Joe Biden’s executive order on supply chains; and, lastly, Sweden will be home to what will reportedly be the world’s largest “green hydrogen plant.”

US trade deficit rises in January

The US trade deficit in January reached $83.7 billion, the Census Bureau reported.

The trade deficit increased from $83.2 billion in December.

Spend Matters analyst looks at Biden administration’s supply chain executive order

Speaking of the trade deficit and trade in general, in light of President Joe Biden signing an executive order to address US supply chain problems for semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals, Spend Matters analyst Pierre Mitchell took to LinkedIn to get a conversation started.

“Hey, if a 78-year-old guy from Scranton gets it, maybe more C-level execs will finally now get serious about supply chain risk management,” Mitchell writes. “Actually, most do, especially after the pandemic, but it’s still depressing when so many wait until they get a major disruption. Is this finally a sea change … or ‘C-change’?”

MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns recently outlined the geopolitical chess game taking place over rare earth materials.

To be a part of the conversation, engage with Mitchell’s post on LinkedIn to voice your opinions.

World’s largest ‘green hydrogen plant’

Steelmaking is a traditionally high-polluting industry. But, slowly but surely, steelmakers around the world are touting newfound green bona fides.

CNBC reported yesterday that Sweden could soon be home to the “world’s largest green hydrogen plant.”

The firm, H2 Green Steel, will aim to provide the European market with steel made with a “fossil-free manufacturing process,” CNBC reported.

