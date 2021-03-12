Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including coverage of ArcelorMittal, copper prices, China’s latest five-year plan and much more:
Week of March 8-12 (ArcelorMittal, China’s Five-Year Plan and more)
- Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths reported its half-year results.
- U.S. Steel announced it acquired steel sheet patents from The NanoSteel Company, Inc.
- Stuart Burns broke down the challenge ahead for Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance amid the collapse of its top financial backer.
- Gold prices have been on the decline since reaching an August peak.
- Earlier this week, MetalMiner completed the March update to the Annual Outlook for this year.
- Sohrab Darabshaw on ArcelorMittal’s plans to build a steel plant in India.
- Speaking of ArcelorMittal, the steelmaker sold most of its US assets to Cleveland-Cliffs — contributor Christopher Rivituso delved into ArcelorMittal’s future with its remaining North American assets.
- Rio Tinto announced plans to build a tellurium plant at its Kennecott mine in Utah.
- Elsewhere, Nucor Corporation said it will invest $164 million to build a new tube mill in the Midwest.
- Burns broke down news of China’s latest Five-Year Plan and what it could mean for its massive steel sector.
- Speaking of the Five-Year Plan, it could also have a supportive effect for aluminum prices.
- The US Court of International Trade dismissed a challenge of the US’s Section 232 tariff exclusion process.
- Burns on the fine line oil producers are walking between managing supply and not denting demand.
- Copper fundamentals remain strong, but the copper price recently pulled back on a classic profit-taking sell-off.
- Circling back to ArcelorMittal, the steelmaker is asking for cash upfront in order to supply GFG Alliance, as the latter faces financial difficulties.
