Home | Commodities | Week in Review: Steel imports; April 2021 MMO; Suez Canal aftermath

Week in Review: Steel imports; April 2021 MMO; Suez Canal aftermath

by on
Style:
Category:
Commodities, Company News, Environment, Ferrous Metals, Global Trade, Green, Imports, Logistics, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals
Suez Canal

MenaraGrafis/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including the Suez Canal blockage, the April 2021 MMO, Western European hot rolled coil prices and much more:

Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, biweekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.

Week of March 29-April 2 (Suez Canal retrospective, HRC in Western Europe, April MMO report and more)

Stay up to date on MetalMiner with weekly updates – without the sales pitch. 

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: