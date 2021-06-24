This Morning in Metals: Rio Tinto, Schneider Electric sign MoU aimed at decarbonization

This morning in metals news: Rio Tinto and Schneider Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding to “develop a circular and sustainable market ecosystem for both companies and their customers”; meanwhile, Norilsk Nickel announced it has begun production of carbon-neutral nickel; and, lastly, the city of Savannah, Georgia, is attempting an aluminum cup pilot program.

Rio Tinto, Schneider Electric sign MoU

Rio Tinto has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric, a collaboration that will see them aim to “develop a circular and sustainable market ecosystem for both companies and their customers.”

“This multi-product partnership will see Schneider Electric use responsibly sourced materials produced by Rio Tinto,” Rio Tinto said in a release. “These include low-carbon aluminium and copper produced with renewable power, iron ore, and borates.”

In addition, Rio Tinto will use energy and industrial services from Schneider Electric.

Norilsk begins production of carbon-neutral nickel

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel said it had begun production of carbon-neutral nickel.

“Low carbon footprint has been achieved mainly through the upgrade of the hydro power plant that feeds Nornickel’s production facilities in the Norilsk Industrial District,” the company said.

“This metal was made possible not through the purchase of CO 2 emission offsets, but through the company’s efforts to reduce emissions,” said Evgeny Borzenko, Nornickel’s head of Kola Division

Savannah to launch aluminum cup pilot program

Lastly, continuing the sustainability theme, the city of Savannah, Georgia, is teaming up with local businesses to launch a new aluminum cup pilot program.

Local station WSAV reported the program aims to put 50,000 aluminum cups into circulation at businesses in the city’s to-go cup zone.

