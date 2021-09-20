This Morning in Metals: Rio Tinto to triple solar capacity at Weipa mine

This morning in metals news: Rio Tinto said it plans to triple solar capacity at its Weipa bauxite mine in Australia; meanwhile, the Aluminum Association said the Department of Commerce had issued final affirmative determinations regarding imports of aluminum foil; and, lastly, U.S. Steel is reportedly looking for a site to build a $3 billion mini-mill.

Rio Tinto to triple solar capacity at Weipa

Rio Tinto said it aims to triple its solar capacity at its Weipa bauxite mine in Australia.

“Under the plans, EDL has been contracted to build, own and operate a 4MW solar plant and 4MW/4MWh of battery storage at Weipa,” Rio said in a release. “Work on the battery facilities will start this year, with construction of the whole project expected to be complete by late 2022.

Aluminum Association praises aluminum foil ruling

The Department of Commerce issued final affirmative determinations in its anti-dumping and countervailing subsidy review of aluminum foil imports from Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia, and Turkey, the Aluminum Association said Friday.

“Today’s decision is another sign that the United States is committed to combatting unfair trade through strong enforcement of international trade rules,” said Tom Dobbins, president and CEO of the Aluminum Association. “These determinations bring domestic aluminum foil producers one step closer to securing relief from a second surge in unfairly-traded imports that hit the industry just as it was beginning to recover from an earlier wave of dumped foil from China.”

The Department of Commerce calculated an anti-dumping and countervailing duty deposit rates of 29.11% for Armenia, according to the Aluminum Association. Meanwhile, Brazil’s rate checked in at 13.93-63.05%. The Russian rate is 62.18%. Turkey and Oman are at 4.88% and 5.82%, respectively.

The United States International Trade Commission will make its own ruling by Oct. 19, 2021.

U.S. Steel to build new mini-mill

U.S. Steel is looking for a site to build a $3 billion mini-mill, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

According to the report, the steelmaker is looking to build a 3 million ton per year flat-rolled facility.

