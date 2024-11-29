British Steel has opened a rail stocking facility at its main works in Scunthorpe, in Lincolnshire, where the company produces rails. The £10 million ($12.6 million) facility will be able to hold up 25,000 metric tons of finished rails in 108-metre lengths, the Jingye-owned company stated on November 20.

“All rails stocked will have undergone the stringent testing and quality assurance checks required to meet the specification to allow immediate dispatch or welding into 216m lengths,” the company noted. Representatives from the firm also stated that the facility will serve to enhance British Steel’s relationship with UK rail infrastructure company Network Rail.

British Steel and Scunthorpe Integral to UK Rail Expansion

Rail products from Scunthorpe include running rail for various applications and environments. Further downstream, the plant can roll with corrosion protection for coastal track and tunnels with water as well as grade crossings.

British Steel can also produce electric conductor rail for third-rail networks such as metros and commuter rail systems. In addition, the plant produces crane rail for overhead gantry and floor-mounted cranes in ports, warehouses and shipyards.

Credit: gjp311

Construction is currently underway on the HS2 high-speed line, which will initially connect London and Birmingham before reaching points further north in England.Transport for London is also eyeing future expansion of its urban rail lines as well as expansion of the London Underground.

Besides targeting the UK rail market, British Steel also exports its rail products to various destinations across the globe, the company noted on its website.