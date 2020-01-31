Week in Review: Aluminum prices; Trump signs USMCA; Brexit hour is near

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: aluminum production and prices; Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel derivatives; the coronavirus’ potential impact on iron ore; General Motors’ electrification drive; and the arrival of Brexit.
- Global aluminum production rose in December.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce issued affirmative final determinations in its anti-dumping case regarding fabricated structural steel imports from China, Canada and Mexico.
- President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum derivatives.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns weighed in on Europe’s Green Deal and its potential economic impacts.
- U.S. steel imports dropped 17% through the first 11 months of 2019.
- Burns took a look at how the iron ore market might be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
- General Motors is investing $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly to make it the automaker’s first assembly devoted exclusively to the production of electric vehicles.
- Aluminum prices have struggled to make gains.
- Sohrab Darabshaw surveyed the latest developments in the U.S. and India’s steel dispute.
- Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act this week.
- What happens after the U.K. officially leaves the E.U. tonight?
