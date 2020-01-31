Week in Review: Aluminum prices; Trump signs USMCA; Brexit hour is near

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: aluminum production and prices; Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel derivatives; the coronavirus’ potential impact on iron ore; General Motors’ electrification drive; and the arrival of Brexit.

All the metals intelligence you need in one user-friendly platform with unlimited usage – Request a MetalMiner Insights platform demo

MetalMiner’s monthly buying outlook reports give you pricing and specific buying strategies for 10 metal types. Request your trial now.