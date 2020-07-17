Week in Review: July 2020 MMI report; silver prices; LME off-warrant stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of silver prices, LME off-warrant stocks, cobalt-free lithium-ion batteries and more:
- Stuart Burns delved into the rise of the silver price.
- Like copper, aluminum prices also made gains last month.
- What does the LME’s reporting of off-warrant stock mean for the market?
- A research team at the University of Texas at Austin released findings on the development of a potential high-energy, lithium-ion battery that does not require the use of cobalt.
- Chinese steel prices made gains last month as U.S. steel prices fell.
- MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw on India’s inauguration of a massive new solar park.
- Speaking of green energy, Burns outlined the E.U.’s latest efforts toward curbing emissions.
- Maria Rosa Gobitz reviewed the latest movements in stainless steel surcharges and nickel prices.
- Recovering demand in China has powered a resurgence for a number of commodities, but can it continue as long as consumer confidence remains low?
