Home | Commodities | Week in Review: July 2020 MMI report; silver prices; LME off-warrant stock

Week in Review: July 2020 MMI report; silver prices; LME off-warrant stock

by on
Style:
Category:
Commodities, Company News, Environment, Ferrous Metals, Green, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals, Precious Metals
silver price

Olivier Le Moal/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of silver prices, LME off-warrant stocks, cobalt-free lithium-ion batteries and more:

Are rising MW premiums causing concern? See how service centers take advantage of that

Are you prepared for your annual stainless steel contract negotiations? Be sure to check out our 5 best practices

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: