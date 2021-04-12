This morning in metals news: energy-related emissions from the US industrial sector fell by 8% in 2020; meanwhile, Chinese steel production remains strong despite production curbs in Tangshan; and, lastly, GlobalData forecast Chile’s copper production will rise by 3.7% this year.

Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, biweekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.

US industrial sector energy-related CO2 emissions fell 8% in 2020

Energy-related CO2 emissions in the US fell by 11% in 2020, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Furthermore, energy-related CO2 emissions fell for every end-use sector for the first time since 2012.

In addition, energy-related CO2 emissions from the industrial sector fell by 8%.

Chinese steel production remains strong despite curbs

Despite production cutbacks in China’s steelmaking hub of Tangshan, steel production in the country continues at a robust rate, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the report, China’s blast furnace capacity utilization rate is at 87% after a slight increase.

GlobalData: Chile copper output to rise 3.7% in 2021

After an up-and-down 2020, Chile’s copper output is likely to pick back up this year.

GlobalData forecast Chile, the world’s top copper producer, will see output rise by 3.7% this year.

“Chile’s copper production is estimated to have declined by 0.7% in 2020,” said Vinneth Bajaj, associate project manager at GlobalData, in a release. “While the country’s mining sector avoided a full-scale lockdown as seen in neighboring Peru, operational restrictions and rising cases impacted the progress of various developments. For example, Codelco had to halt on-site construction activities at Chuquicamata and El Teniente, with rising cases leading to mounting pressure from workers and the temporary shutdown of Chuquicamata at the end of June 2020.”

Cut-to-length adders. Width and gauge adders. Coatings. Feel confident in knowing what you should be paying for metal with MetalMiner should-cost models.