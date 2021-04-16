Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of steel prices, US electricity consumption and much more:
Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, biweekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.
Week of April 12-16 (steel prices, electricity consumption and more)
- The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast US electricity consumption
will rise by 2.1% this year.
- Carbon dioxide emissions from the industrial sector fell by 8% in 2020, the EIA also reported.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the development and adoption of processes behind so-called “green” steel.
- The strike at ATI continued this week, marking the third week of the labor stoppage at nine of the specialty materials firm’s facilities.
- In other green news, Oslo-based Norsk Hydro said it is exploring the possibility of developing and operating its own hydrogen facilities.
- Burns on the European aluminum sector’s objections to the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
- MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw delved into India’s foray into graphite anode production.
- US steel capacity utilization fell to 77.6% last week, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- The copper price steadied in the second half of March after plunging in late February and early March.
- Rising aluminum delivery premiums are indicative of a tight market.
- Rio Tinto said it had reached a new funding deal for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine project.
- US steel price gains appear to have started to slow down.
- Alcoa reported first quarter net income of $175 million, citing the benefit of higher alumina and aluminum prices.
The MetalMiner Best Practice Library offers a wealth of knowledge and tips to help buyers stay on top of metals markets and buying strategies.
Leave a Comment