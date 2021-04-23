Home | Automotive | Week in Review: Aluminum smelter labor deal; copper prices; pandemic challenges for brewers

Week in Review: Aluminum smelter labor deal; copper prices; pandemic challenges for brewers

by on
Style:
Category:
Automotive, Commodities, Company News, Environment, Ferrous Metals, Green, Metal Prices, Non-ferrous Metals, Public Policy

Before the weekend, let’s take a look at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including an aluminum smelter labor deal, copper prices, environmental policy developments and more:

Find more insight on MetalMiner’s LinkedIn.

Week of April 19-23 (aluminum labor deal, copper prices and more)

robot building automotive aluminum component

Pixel_B/Adobe Stock

The MetalMiner Best Practice Library offers a wealth of knowledge and tips to help buyers stay on top of metals markets and buying strategies.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: