Week in Review: Steel prices soften; House sends infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk; CPI rises 0.9% in October

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including softening steel prices, the House’s passage of the over $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more:

Check if your service center is providing you with price transparency for your steel spend.

Week of Nov. 8-12 (steel prices, infrastructure bill and more)

Cut-to-length adders. Width and gauge adders. Coatings. Feel confident in knowing what you should be paying for metal with MetalMiner should-cost models.