Week in Review: Oil falls; steel production rises; Jingye nears British Steel takeover

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was with some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: oil prices, global steel production, Chinese steel stocks, U.S. automotive sales and more.
- Stuart Burns delved into falling oil prices (and oil demand).
- Burns surveyed the situation at Italy’s struggling Ilva steelworks, including the interplay of economics and environmental concerns.
- Global steel production jumped 2.1% in January, according to the World Steel Association.
- Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese mills continue to churn out steel, leading to rising stockpiles.
- U.S. new-vehicle retail sales were forecast to rise slightly in February.
- U.S. construction spending rose in January, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
- Burns on the latest in Jingye Group’s British Steel takeover effort.
- Gold bulls are optimistic about the precious metal.
- Demand uncertainty has weighed on global steel prices, Belinda Fuller explained.
