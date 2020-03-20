Week in Review: Coronavirus impacts; precious metals plunge; ‘negative oil’

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on share prices and commodities prices; a look back at Norsk Hydro’s 2019; precious metals prices’ plunge; Moody’s releases a coronavirus heat map; and “negative oil” prices.

