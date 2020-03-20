Week in Review: Coronavirus impacts; precious metals plunge; ‘negative oil’

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on share prices and commodities prices; a look back at Norsk Hydro’s 2019; precious metals prices’ plunge; Moody’s releases a coronavirus heat map; and “negative oil” prices.
- Stuart Burns weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak and its relatively milder impact on commodities prices (that is, relative to the decline in share prices).
- Despite the aforementioned outbreak, China continued to churn out aluminum in January and February.
- Taking a look back at Norsk Hydro’s challenging 2019.
- Precious metals, like gold, have not been exceptions to the overall economic distress stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Moody’s Investors Service recently released a coronavirus heat map, which breaks down relative risk exposure categories for major business sectors.
- India’s aluminum sector could become a bigger player in the country, particularly as it eyes adoption of cleaner technology.
- Burns again touched on the Chinese aluminum sector, highlighting the state of the global aluminum market — that is, one of rampant oversupply.
- Detroit automakers this week announced plans to suspend their North American operations in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
- What does the concept of “negative oil” really mean — and can it happen? Burns explained earlier today.
