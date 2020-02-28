Week in Review: Tesla’s battery play; supply chains under stress; E.U.-U.K. trade talks

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: Tesla’s struggle between price competitiveness and battery range; supply chains amid the coronavirus outbreak; U.S. industrial production; zinc’s global supply deficit; and E.U.-U.K. trade talks.
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- Tesla is aiming for price competitiveness as it looks to buy lithium-iron-phosphate batteries from China’s CATL.
- Stuart Burns weighed in on the coronavirus and how it has exposed supply chain vulnerabilities.
- U.S. industrial production dipped 0.3% in January.
- The global zinc market was in deficit by 189,000 tons last year, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.
- The copper market was also in deficit, by 385,000 tons last year, per the International Copper Study Group.
- President Donald Trump made his first official visit to India, which hopes to strengthen its ties with the U.S.
- Burns also surveyed the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the aluminum market.
- The USTR announced a number of agreements aimed at enforcement of agricultural provisions of the U.S.’s phase one trade deal with China.
- The European Council has given the go-ahead to begin talks with the U.K. regarding the parties’ future trade relationship in a post-Brexit world.
Improve metal purchase timing and mitigate price risk — trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook
Leave a Comment