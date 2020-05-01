Week in Review: Copper production; China’s road to recovery; quarterly output updates

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: copper production; aluminum tariff exclusion reform; the nickel market; global steel production; and much more.
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
- Global copper mine production ticked up slightly in January.
- The Aluminum Association wants reform of the U.S.’s aluminum tariff exclusion system.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the nickel market’s recent ups and downs vis-a-vis supply and demand fears.
- Global crude steel production dropped 6% in March, according to the World Steel Association.
- China’s road to economic recovery on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak will likely be much longer this time around than it was after the financial crisis.
- U.S. energy production exceeded its consumption last year for the first time since 1957.
- Tata Steel is reportedly going to the British government for bailout assistance as a result of the collapse of its European markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- MetalMiner contributor Sohrab Darabshaw took a look at India’s steel sector.
- Quarterly production updates continue to roll in, most recently from Glencore, Fortescue and Rusal.
Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.
Leave a Comment