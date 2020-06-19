Week in Review: U.S. hits wind power records; China’s semi-finished aluminum exports drop; Tesla makes cobalt deal

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- The central U.S. set wind power generation records this spring.
- Maria Rosa Gobitz delved into developments in stainless steel, nickel and more.
- Chinese semi-finished aluminum exports have continued to decline during the coronavirus pandemic.
- We introduced Maria Rosa Gobitz and Nick Athanis to the MetalMiner team.
- The OECD’s forecast for the British economy suggests difficult times are ahead.
- Adani Green Energy is expected to invest $6 billion toward solar power projects in India.
- Tesla has signed a new cobalt supply deal with mining giant Glencore.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns explained shipping rates remain high, to the chagrin of consumers.
- India’s first natural gas exchange came online this week.
