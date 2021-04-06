This morning in metals news: the US steel capacity utilization rate ticked up to 77.9% last week; Novelis announced new sustainability targets; and the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) issued a ruling on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipe.

US steel capacity utilization hits 77.9%

US steel capacity utilization rose to 77.9% for the week ending April 3, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported. Steel capacity utilization for the previous week reached 77.6%.

Production during the week totaled 1.77 million net tons. The output marked an increase of 15.7% year over year. Furthermore, production increased by 0.3% from the previous week.

Novelis announces new sustainability targets

Aluminum sheet manufacturer Novelis announced new sustainability targets and a pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Furthermore, Novelis said it aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% by 2026.

In addition, the firm is targeting a 20% reduction in its waste to landfills and a 10% reduction in water consumption (both by 2026).

“Our ambition is to be the world’s leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions that advance our business, industry and society toward the benefits of a circular economy,” Novelis President and CEO Steve Fisher said.

USITC makes anti-dumping ruling on pipe imports from Czechia

The USITC earlier this month issued an affirmative determination in its review of imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel pipe from Czechia.

The commission determined the imports are sold in the US at less than fair value.

As a result, the Department of Commerce will issue an anti-dumping duty order for imports of the products from Czechia.

