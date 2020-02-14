Home | Automotive | Week in Review: MMI week; palladium prices; U.K. automotive sector after Brexit

Week in Review: MMI week; palladium prices; U.K. automotive sector after Brexit

by on
Style:
Category:
Automotive, Company News, Ferrous Metals, M&A Activity, Metal Prices, Precious Metals

nordroden/Adobe Stock

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: U.S. steel prices, 2019 metals sector M&A activity, palladium prices, the copper market amid the coronavirus outbreak, the British automotive sector and more.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

Metal prices fluctuate. Key is knowing when and how much to buy with MetalMiner Outlook. Request a free trial.

{0 comments add one now}

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PREVIOUS POST: