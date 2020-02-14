Week in Review: MMI week; palladium prices; U.K. automotive sector after Brexit

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: U.S. steel prices, 2019 metals sector M&A activity, palladium prices, the copper market amid the coronavirus outbreak, the British automotive sector and more.
- MetalMiner released its February 2020 MMI report this week.
- U.S. steel prices flattened out last month.
- Copper buyers called force majeure amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.
- Despite positive signs in Q4, metals sector deals declined in 2019, according to a recent PwC report.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns weighed in on happenings in the nickel market.
- Palladium prices continue to soar.
- The Stainless MMI fell this month on weaker nickel prices.
- MetalMiner’s Belinda Fuller analyzed the copper market in this month’s Copper MMI report.
- Demand uncertainty has weighed on the aluminum market.
- Glencore signed a five-year cobalt supply deal with Samsung.
- Burns surveyed the state of the U.K. automotive sector on the heels of Brexit.
