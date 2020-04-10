Week in Review: Oil recovery awaits OPEC deal; construction spending up 6%; aluminum stocks remain elevated

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: oil prices; construction spending; automotive sales; precious metals; aluminum stocks; and much more.
- Stuart Burns checked in on the oil price situation at the outset of the week.
- U.S. construction spending jumped 6% in February compared with February 2019 spending.
- The coronavirus outbreak has put immense strain on ties between members of the E.U. bloc.
- The automotive industry is one of several to have felt serious impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.
- Australia’s Lynas Corp. announced a temporary pause of its processing operations in Malaysia.
- Indian steel majors have opted to slash output amid falling demand.
- It’s been an up and down month for precious metals, which have seen some gains amid falls elsewhere but have also fallen victim to their own success.
- Aluminum continues to be churned out despite lagging demand.
- Any potential recovery of the copper price is being limited by weak demand.
