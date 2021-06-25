Week in Review: Commodity prices dip; aluminum markets; copper production rises

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including a fall in commodity prices, aluminum market supply and much more:

The MetalMiner Best Practice Library offers a wealth of knowledge and tips to help buyers stay on top of metals markets and buying strategies.

Week of June 21-25 (commodity prices, aluminum market and more)

More MetalMiner is available on LinkedIn.