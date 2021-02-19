Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including the aluminum industry and its efforts to curb emissions, China’s latest foray in the global rare earths chess game and much more:
Week of Feb. 15-19 (aluminum industry, rare earths and more)
- Stuart Burns on the aluminum industry’s drive toward lower-carbon aluminum output.
- Meanwhile, the copper price has picked back up after a January lull.
- Burns delved into the complex dynamics at play in the nickel and stainless steel markets.
- Makers of electric vehicles are looking to secure supply of nickel out of Indonesia.
- In addition, the February 2021 Monthly Metals Index (MMI) report is out.
- Beijing is mulling tighter rare earths export controls.
- ArcelorMittal reported its global crude steel production fell by 20.5% in 2020.
- Meanwhile, in aluminum, Novelis unveiled a new high-strength aluminum product for automotive users.
- Ford announced a $1 billion investment to update its Cologne, Germany plant for the manufacture of electric vehicles.
- Nucor expects its Q1 2021 earnings could exceed $900 million.
- AM/NS Calvert officials broke ground for an upcoming expansion project at the Alabama mill.
- Are we entering a commodities super cycle?
- ThyssenKrupp ended talks with Liberty Steel over the potential takeover of the former’s steel unit.
- Lastly, the gold price and US dollar have lagged of late as the cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to surge.
