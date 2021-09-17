Week in Review: Stainless steel boosts nickel; aluminum production rises; commodity ETFs gain momentum

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including stainless steel consumption’s impact on nickel prices, surging aluminum prices and much more:

Each month, MetalMiner hosts a webinar on a specific metals topic. Explore the upcoming webinars and sign up for each on the MetalMiner Events page.

Week of Sept. 13-17 (stainless steel drives nickel, aluminum prices rise and more)

More MetalMiner is available on LinkedIn.