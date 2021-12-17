Week in Review: Steel prices decline; inflation’s impact on metals; US stainless steel output forecast to rise 16%

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner, including declining steel prices, a look at inflation’s impact on metals and much more:
Week of Dec. 13-17 (steel prices, inflation impact and more)
- Stuart Burns checked in on drivers impacting iron ore prices.
- MetalMiner analyst Nichole Bastin on falling steel prices.
- Gold prices fell to close last month.
- According to the Energy Information Administration, renewables will account for about 20% of U.S. electricity generation this year.
- Shipping rates have finally started to come down, Burns explained, but choppy waters could still be ahead, as bottlenecks remain.
- U.S. stainless steel output is forecast to rise by 16%.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization rose to 82.4% last week, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.
- Inflation, inflation, inflation — it’s the word that has dominated headlines in recent months. But what about inflation’s impact on metals prices?
- U.S. import prices rose by 0.7% in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
- In MetalMiner news, MetalMiner has spun out from parent company Azul Partners.
- U.S. Steel released its Q4 guidance, reporting expected adjusted EBITDA of $1.65 billion.
