Week in Review: Haulage faces roadblocks; copper rallies; Chinese steel demand recovers

Let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- The Department of Defense froze funding for two rare earths separation facility projects after having awarded them Phase 1 contracts earlier this year.
- Stuart Burns delved into the future of U.S. road haulage.
- The copper price has been on a rally.
- Nickel prices have not bounced back as quickly as other base metals.
- Gold prices have recently held above $1,700/ounce.
- The European steel sector faces a great deal of challenges, from slumping demand to elevated import levels.
- Indian steel demand is forecast to decline this year.
- Despite abundant supply, aluminum prices have made some gains.
- Chinese steel demand continues to recover.
